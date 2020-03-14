|
Ronald B. Baker
Born: May 5, 1937; in Wenona, IL
Died: March 11, 2020; in Streator, IL
Ronald Butch B. Baker, 82 of Streator and formerly of Wenona passed away Wednesday (March 11, 2020) at Parker Nursing and Rehabilitation Care Center.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 - 2 PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery at a later date.
Ron was born on May 5, 1937 in Wenona to Bert Ralph and Erna (Volker) Baker. He married Shirley Faulkner on September 12, 1980. She preceded him in death on March 23, 2019.
Surviving are daughters Pam (Paul) Luckey of Streator and Tracy (Brian) Berta of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, grandchildren, Justin (Audrey), Jordan (Joannie) and Joshua (Mollie) Luckey, Andrew (Aurelie), Ashley, Alyssa, Aaron and Abigail Berta and 8 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Nancy Centko of Streator, niece Brenda Dickman of Streator, great-niece Erin Dickman, great-nephews Ryan and Kyle Dickman and several cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, granddaughter Lindsey Luckey and brother-in-law Terry Centko.
Ron graduated from Wenona High School in 1955. He was barber in Wenona for several years and worked at Archway Cookie, Wenona and lastly at Streator Dependable Mfg.
He enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing euchre, bingo, the piano, trombone and telling jokes. Ron was a avid Chicago Cubs fan. He was a former member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Wenona and currently St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be to the or to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
