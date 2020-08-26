1/1
Ronald Bickel
Ronald Bickel

Born: July 2, 1933; in Chicago, IL

Died: August 24, 2020; in Rockford, IL

Ronald Bickel, 87, of Ottawa, died Monday morning, August 24, 2020 at the Amberwood Nursing Home, in Rockford, IL.

Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 28th, at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Due to current State of Illinois guidelines those attending are kindly asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Ronald was born July 2, 1933, in Chicago, to Frederick W. and Martha (Hedrick) Bickel. He married Juanita Burgeson on May 31, 1958 in Chicago. He was retired and previously worked for Ford Motor Co. and International Harvester in Chicago, IL. He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 - 1955 during the Korean War. He loved gardening, woodworking, fishing, and was loved by all who knew him.

He is survived by a son, Mark A. (Mindy) Bickel of Cornwall, PA; a daughter, Cherie L. (Randy Jones) Bickel of Rockton, IL; 4 grandchildren; Alan, Elena, Bryan and Jacob Bickel; a daughter-in-law, Beth Bickel of Aurora, IL.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and siblings; Deloris, Vernon, Bernice, and Melvin (Bud).

Memorials may be directed to the family.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433


Published in My Web Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
