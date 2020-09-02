Ronald E. Foltynewicz
Born: August 13, 1934; in Marseilles, IL
Died: August 30, 2020; in Morris, IL
Ronald E. Foltynewicz, 86, of Marseilles, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Morris Hospital.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles with military honors. A Celebration of Ron's Life is being planned for a later date.
He was born August 13, 1934, in Marseilles, to Anton and Gertrude (Petzel) Foltynewicz. On June 17, 1957, he married Josephine Przybylski of Marseilles, who preceded him in death May 28, 2006.
Ron served in the US Army. He was employed by Ralph's Body Shop in Marseilles and then by Al's Body Shop in Seneca for many years. In his retirement, he enjoyed working on small engines, his cars, and attending and participating in car shows.
He is survived by his two daughters, Ronda Christensen and Lauri (Doug) McDonald of Marseilles; three grandchildren, Matthew and Phillip (Kara McConville) McDonald and Amy (Brad) Marek; two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Nora Marek; one sister, Catherine Kennell of Lostant; many nieces and nephews; and his close friend Salestine Tucker.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine; a son-in-law, Don Christensen; three sisters, Irene Sharp, and Dolores and Clara Foltynewicz; four brothers, Edward, Francis "Fritz", Richard and Eugene Foltynewicz; and a grandson, Nathan Christensen.
