Ronald Edward Carpenter
Born: November 28, 1943
Died: November 1, 2020
Ronald "Ron" Carpenter died peacefully on All Saints Day November 1 at Pleasant View in Ottawa after a long illness.
A funeral mass will be Thursday November 5 at 10 in St. Mary's Church in Utica. Rev Michael Driscoll will officiate. Military Rites will follow the mass.
Burial will be Saturday November 7 at St. Vincent Cemetery in LaSalle at Noon. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 9 until the time of services.
The Burgess Funeral Home in Utica is handling the arrangements.
Ron grew up in Utica and attended St. Mary's Grade School, LP High School and LPO Junior College. He was a 20 -year veteran in the U.S. Army having served in Vietnam, as well as many other places both international and U.S. location retiring from the military in 1989. He returned to his home in Utica and was a part of the community for many years.
He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Parish and a member of the American Legion. Ron had a long fascination with railroads and over the years visited many railroad yards, depots, and museums as well as other historical points of interest.
He also enjoyed watching the Cubs in his later years and being around pet cats, and dogs.
Ron is proceeded in death by his parents Ernest A. Carpenter 1985 and Mildred M. Carpenter in 2004 as well as many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Grandparents.
He is survived by his Brother Don Carpenter and his wife Diane of Quincy Illinois and their four children, nieces Sarah and Melissa and nephews Michael and Jason and their families. Close friend Susan Russell who he shared a love of animals and going and visiting places with as well as several cousins including Brian Keeney who provided 24/7 support to him in his final years.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Church and the American Legion.