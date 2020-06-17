Ronald J. NovotneyBorn: May 25, 1935 in Streator, ILDied: June 15, 2020; in Normal, ILRonald J. Novotney, 85, of Normal, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Heritage Health, Normal.His funeral Mass and burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal, will be private. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal.He was born May 25, 1935 in Streator, a son of George and Zita Fornero Novotney Jr. He married Patricia A. Gingrich on October 19, 1957 in Streator.Surviving are his wife; two sons, Shawn R. (Alexandria) Novotney and Scott R. (Megan) Novotney; and two grandchildren, Kyle and Lauren Novotney.He was preceded in death by a brother, William Novotney.Ron served in the U.S. Army and enjoyed a long career as a computer programmer at Growmark. He was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church where he served as an usher for many years as well as a 3rd and 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Ron was an avid sports fan who loved rooting for the Chicago teams as well as watching NASCAR races. He and Pat cherished the time they spent together during many warm winters in Texas and Florida. More than anything, Ron treasured his grandchildren, of whom he was boundlessly proud.