Ronald Lee Farmer
Born: November 15, 1938
Died: June 21, 2020
Ronald "Ronnie" Lee Farmer, 81 years, of Interlochen, MI passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. Ron was born on November 15, 1938 in Ottawa, IL to the late Edwin E. and E. Leona Farmer. He married the love of his life, Sharon Myer, on November 24, 1962. They were married for 57 years. Ron graduated from Lincoln Christian College in 1973 and dedicated his life towards serving our Lord, Jesus Christ, through ministry. He was very active in the Christian Church and counseled several individuals throughout his life. Ron also worked as a Nursing Home Administrator for Community Care Centers in Indiana and for the State of Indiana, Department of Child and Family Services.
Ron is survived by his loving wife Sharon, his children Keith Farmer, Christine (Brian) Carter, Julia (Mike) Thirlby; grandchildren Joshua Minnix, Sara Evans, Katherine (Justin) Clark, Anthony Hill, Jr., Hannah Baker and 2 great grandchildren.
Memorial service was held at Harvest Bible Chapel, 1669 South Garfield Avenue, Traverse City, Michigan, 49686, on Friday, June 26, 2020 with visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations are accepted c/o Sharon Farmer, 10625 Wildwood Road, Interlochen, MI 49643. Online donations are accepted c/o Julia Thirlby Venmo account.
Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories with Ron's family at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.
The family is being cared for by Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 30, 2020.