Ronald Robert Bond
Born: February 27, 1952
Died: April 20, 2020
Ronald Robert Bond, 68, of Mammoth Springs, Arkansas, formerly of Ottawa passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.
Private services have been held due to the current pandemic. He will be buried at Oakwood Memorial Park. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Ron was born February 27, 1952 in Ottawa to Robert K. and Daisy E. (Sarles) Bond. He married Jackie Simpson on November 3, 1973 in Rock Island. Ron graduated from Jacksonville School for the Visually Impaired and worked at Ottawa Friendship House. He was a member of the Lions Club, Starved Rock Radio Club W9MKS where his call sign was KA9DKF, Ottawa 5 Watters (CB Club), Old Time Radio Users Group, and an honorary member of the Ottawa River Rescue Squad. Ron was a ham radio operator, a radio collector, and music enthusiast. His music memory was flawless- he could name the artist and song title after hearing just a few beats. Ron collected thousands of vinyl records. As technology changed, he stored his music on hundreds of cds and flash drives.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie; two sons, Rob Bond of Mammoth Springs, AR and Victor (Jamie) Bond of Oglesby; two grandchildren, Kaedin and Braylin Bond; and his brother, Randy (Lisa) Bond. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to his family.
