Ronald W. Shonk
Born: September 27, 1952; in Streator, IL
Died: September 17, 2020; ; in Streator, IL
Ronald W. Shonk, 67, of Streator passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home in Streator.
A Memorial visitation will be held from 4-6 P.M. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Born September 27, 1952 in Streator he was the son of Clarence and Colleen (Kliess) Shonk. He married Betty Jo Darm on November 3, 1973.
He is survived by his daughter, Maggie Wright of Nashville, Tennessee; a son, Matthew (Kristen) Shonk of Oglesby; grandchildren, Stella Grace Wright, Landon, Paisleigh and Carter Shonk; a sister, Dorothy (Lewain) McGee of Union, Missouri; his former wife, Betty Jo (Robert) Voytko of Columbia, Tennessee; his companion, Sharon Elmore of Streator; and his loving dogs, Sadie, Molly and Oscar who meant the world to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Born and raised in Streator he attended Streator grade schools and graduated from Streator High School in the Class of 1971.
He worked for Owens Illinois Glass Company for many years until his retirement.
He was a long time member of the Streator Eagles Club.
Ron was a loving father and grandfather who loved spending time with his grandchildren, family and dogs.
Memorial may be directed to Pet Project or for Mental Health Awareness.
You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com