Rosalie Ann Teegardin
Born: November 24, 1939; in Streator, IL
Died: October 26, 2020; in Streator, IL
Rosalie "Rose" Ann Teegardin, 80 of Streator passed away Monday morning (October 26th, 2020) at her home after a long time illness of Lupus.
A visitation will be held Wednesday from 9 - 11 AM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM at the St. Michael the Archangel Parish Church with cremation rites following services. Private family burial will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons Adam and Aaron Vance, Matthew Austin, Joshua Mardino, and Jacob Teegardin, nephews, Todd Bresney and Jon Stevens. Honorary will be granddaughters, Abby Vance, Amanda Austin, Callie Mardino and Brandi Vance, Danielle and Cydney Hayes, Taylor Porter and Brittany Gould.
Rose was born on November 24, 1939 in Streator to Thomas and Sophia (Hart) Bresney. She married Robert L. Teegardin on August 22, 1959. He passed away March 5, 2016.
Surviving are children Regina (Thomas) Vance of Streator, Robert (Laurie) Teegardin Jr of Princeton, Kimberly Teegardin of Streator and Mark (Stacia) Teegardin of E. Peoria, grandchildren, Adam (Brandi) Vance, Abby Vance, Aaron Vance, Amanda (Matthew) Austin, Callie (Joshua) Mardino, Danielle Hayes, Taylor Porter, Brittany (Bobby) Gould , Cydney Hayes and Jacob Teegardin, great grandson, Jace Vance, brother, Thomas (Cheryl) Bresney of Normal and sisters-in-law, Myrna Alberts of Streator and Barbara (John) Stevens of Streator and several nieces and nephews.
Rose is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Teegardin, father, Thomas Bresney, mother and step-father, Sophia and Andrew Dankovich.
Rose attended St. Anthony Grade School and graduated from Streator High School in 1957. She was a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital and retired from Owens Illinois Glass in 1974.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation or the American Diabetes Association
or a charity of the donors' choice.
