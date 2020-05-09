Rosalie J. Garretson
Born: November 9, 1937; in Ottawa, IL
Died: May 1, 2020; in Tampa, FL
Rosalie J. Garretson, 82, of rural Pontiac, Ill, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Tampa, Fla.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, private family services will be held at Nigh Chapel Cemetery, rural Pontiac, Ill.
Memorials in Rosalie's name may be made to the First United Methodist Church Food Pantry. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac is handling the arrangements. The family has asked those that wish to share thoughts and memories may send them to rosalie.garretson@ gmail.com .
Rosalie was born on November 9, 1937 in Ottawa, Ill, a daughter of Claude and Mabel (Morris) Cashmer.
She married James Garretson on April 28, 1957 in Streator, lll.
He survives in rural Pontiac, Ill. Also surviving is one daughter: Julie Garretson of Graymont, IL; three grandchildren: Nathan Stewart of Plymouth, WI, Kyle Garretson of Newnan, Ga and Stacey Christensen of Normal, Ill; one great grandson: Levi James Christensen; one brother: Phil Cashmer of Winter Haven, Fla.
Rosalie was preceded in death by one son: Mark Garretson and one brother and three sisters.
Rosalie was a member of the First United Methodist Church Pontiac and before that a member of the Nigh Chapel where she was organist forseveral years.

Published in My Web Times on May 9, 2020.