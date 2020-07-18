1/1
Rosalie J. Strong Freeman
Rosalie J. Strong Freeman

Born: October 4, 1923; in Earlville, IL

Died: May 10, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Rosalie J. (Gallagher) Freeman, 96, of Plainfield, formerly of Earlville and Ottawa, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her son's home in Ottawa.

Memorial Services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, in the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa with Rev. Kevin Donoho, of Crossbridge Church of the Nazarene, officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Face covering and social distancing should be observed.

Rosalie was born October 4, 1923 in Earlville to Dan and Helen (Graham) Gallagher. She married Dr. William A. Freeman on September 25, 1976 in Chicago. At the time of her death, he survived her, but he passed away on May 23, 2020.

She is survived by two sons, Steve (Judy) Strong, of Ottawa, Mark (Christine) Strong, of Aurora, and William's children: John (Wendy) Freeman, of Rolling Meadows, Leslie (Mark) O'Connell, of Hayward, WI, Jim (Carisa) Freeman, of Antioch, and Barb (Dave) Webb, of Arlington Heights, 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Mary Detig, Doris Schmitz and Ruth McConville, and two brothers in infancy. Her son Bill Strong, Jr. passed away on June 18th of this year.

Memorials may be made to: Crossbridge Feed the Children, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433


Published in My Web Times on Jul. 18, 2020.
