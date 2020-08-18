Rose A. Harcar
Born: November 11, 1946; in Streator, IL
Died: August 15, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Rose A. Harcar, 73, of Streator passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria due to complications of COVID-19.
Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Rev. Fr. Ryan Mattingly will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 P.M. Thursday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. The rosary will be recited at 6:45 P.M.
Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be Paul Higdon, Pat Hatzer, Larry Wampler Jr., Mike Abdnour, Tim Graves and Jeff Harcar.
Born November 11, 1946 in Streator, she was the daughter of Roy and Mary (Ingram) Hilliard. She married James J. Harcar on May 15, 1973.
He survives in Streator. She is also survived by a son, Jimmy (Heather) Harcar of Bloomington; her beloved cat, Smokey; her grand cats, Merlin, Stella and Nommy; a sister, Mary Beth (Larry) Wampler of Bloomington; brothers and sisters in law, Andrew Harcar Sr. of Streator, Oral (Frances) Higdon of Streator, Mary Ann Woodward of Bloomington, Ann Harcar of Streator and David Bullard of Biloxi, Mississippi; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Roberta Bullard; and brothers and sisters in law, Joseph and Wanda Harcar, William Harcar, Anne Beckom, Maria Harcar, Thomas and Mona Harcar, Agnes and Richard Hornick, and Mike Harcar.
Born and raised in Streator she attended local grade schools and graduated from Streator High School.
She was a member of the former St. Stephen's Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church.
Through the years Rose worked for St. Mary's Hospital in the Physical Therapy Department. After spending many years raising her family she went back to work for B&R Grocery for 15 years until her retirement.
Rose had a big personality and was always quick to share a smile or her opinion, and offer help to anyone at any time. She was a very social person and could be found for many years spending time with her coffee clutch at one of the local restaurants solving all of the world's problems. She loved her family very much and always doted on her own kitten and her grand cats. She will be dearly missed by her husband, her son and daughter-in-law, her family and the many friends that she had throughout the years.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the teams in Streator and Peoria that cared for her during her illness. Additionally, a special thanks to her niece/nurse/angel Aggie Hatzer, who helped Rose and Jim tremendously during this pandemic.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in honor of Rose and Jimmy's special support for this charity.
