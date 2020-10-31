Rosella E. Herb
Born: June 29, 1933; in Verona, IL
Died: October 28, 2020; in Dwight, IL
Rosella E. Herb, 87 of Dwight, IL died October 28, 2020 at 8:58 a.m. at her home in Dwight, IL
Private family services will be held Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight, IL with the Reverend Grant Speece officiating. Hager Memorial Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.
Rosella was born June 29, 1933 in Verona, IL to Ray and Corena (Carlson) Wennerstrom. Rosella married Edward F. Herb on July 17, 1969. He proceeded her in death on September 8, 1972.
Rosella is survived by her caregiver Suzin Holtz-Furlano and many cousins.
She was preceeded in death by her parents, husband and 1 sister Joan Wennerstrom
Rosella had worked for Home Oil Company/ Ray Goley and Fox Children?s Center in Dwight, IL.
Memorials: Rosella would like memorials in her name to be made to the charity of donor's choice.
