1/
Rosella E. Herb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosella E. Herb

Born: June 29, 1933; in Verona, IL

Died: October 28, 2020; in Dwight, IL

Rosella E. Herb, 87 of Dwight, IL died October 28, 2020 at 8:58 a.m. at her home in Dwight, IL

Private family services will be held Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight, IL with the Reverend Grant Speece officiating. Hager Memorial Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Rosella was born June 29, 1933 in Verona, IL to Ray and Corena (Carlson) Wennerstrom. Rosella married Edward F. Herb on July 17, 1969. He proceeded her in death on September 8, 1972.

Rosella is survived by her caregiver Suzin Holtz-Furlano and many cousins.

She was preceeded in death by her parents, husband and 1 sister Joan Wennerstrom

Rosella had worked for Home Oil Company/ Ray Goley and Fox Children?s Center in Dwight, IL.

Memorials: Rosella would like memorials in her name to be made to the charity of donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at calvertmemorial.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved