Rosemary B. Peña
Born: August 1, 1927; in Chicago, IL
Died: September 30, 2020; in Naperville, IL
Rosemary B. Peña, 93, of Ottawa passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville.
Visitation will be from 10 am to noon on Saturday, October 3 at Ottawa Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.
Rosemary was born August 1, 1927 in Chicago to Peter and Teodora Padilla. She married Aurelio Peña on April 29, 1962 in Geneva, Illinois. Rosemary loved cooking for her family and helping others. She was a sports fanatic, and especially loved the Chicago Bears and Cubs. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Aurelio; four children, Lillian George, Luanne (Craig) Vogel, Marco (Jennifer) Peña, and Michael (Loreli) Peña; grandchildren, Ray, Michelle, Damon, Simona, Alethea, Heather, Rachel, Alexander, Andrew, Jonathan, and many more; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three children, Richard Razo, III, Barbara Jean Razo, and Rosalinda Razo; a granddaughter, Nikki Vogel; two brothers, Larry and LaVerne Padilla; and six sisters, Anita Zucker, Lucy Alvarado, Beatrice Wheeler, Eleanor Monzano, Mary Yusko, and Tomasita Panti.
