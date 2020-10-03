1/1
Rosemary B. Pena
Rosemary B. Peña

Born: August 1, 1927; in Chicago, IL

Died: September 30, 2020; in Naperville, IL

Rosemary B. Peña, 93, of Ottawa passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville.

Visitation will be from 10 am to noon on Saturday, October 3 at Ottawa Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.

Rosemary was born August 1, 1927 in Chicago to Peter and Teodora Padilla. She married Aurelio Peña on April 29, 1962 in Geneva, Illinois. Rosemary loved cooking for her family and helping others. She was a sports fanatic, and especially loved the Chicago Bears and Cubs. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Aurelio; four children, Lillian George, Luanne (Craig) Vogel, Marco (Jennifer) Peña, and Michael (Loreli) Peña; grandchildren, Ray, Michelle, Damon, Simona, Alethea, Heather, Rachel, Alexander, Andrew, Jonathan, and many more; and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three children, Richard Razo, III, Barbara Jean Razo, and Rosalinda Razo; a granddaughter, Nikki Vogel; two brothers, Larry and LaVerne Padilla; and six sisters, Anita Zucker, Lucy Alvarado, Beatrice Wheeler, Eleanor Monzano, Mary Yusko, and Tomasita Panti.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com


Published in My Web Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
October 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
October 1, 2020
Heather, this is for you. We know how much you loved your grandmother. She will forever be in your heart and in your memories. Love, Kyle & Darla Hart
Darla Hart
Friend
October 1, 2020
She was a special mother to me. Someone who showed love to everyone she knew. She brought sunshine into our lives.
Sylvia and Joe Kuffel
Friend
