Rosemary Rita Mushro
Born: May 5, 1924
Died: March 8, 2020
Rosemary Rita Mushro, 95, of Streator entered into her eternal life on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at a private care home in Streator, just short of her 96th birthday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 A.M. Saturday, March 14, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator. Fr. Simon Taabu will officiate. Visitation will be from 9-11 A.M. Saturday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
Burial will be at St. Casimir's Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers are Jeff Ondera, Joe Breinig, Zachary Haar, John-Michael Ondera, Matthew Badalamenti, John Matejcak and Ryan Mushro.
Born May 5, 1924, in Streator, she was the adored only child of John and Agnes (LaVelle) Ryan. She married Richard P. Mushro on October 20, 1949. He preceded her in death February 11, 1995.
She is survived by daughters Melissa (Joe) Badalamenti of Wheeling, Nancy (Jeff) Ondera of DeKalb, Maureen (Joe) Breinig of Carol Stream and Natalie Haar of Streator; and only son, Mike (Tammy) Mushro of Streator; 10 grandchildren and their families; 10 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, and will also be deeply missed by her loving caregivers, especially Kathy Zimmerman and Rachael Randall.
A lifelong resident of Streator, Rosemary graduated from Streator High School, Class of 1942. She was a homemaker and also operated the family business, R.P. Mushro's Lloyd's Surplus Sales, with her husband for many years.
She was a member of the former Immaculate Conception parish and then St. Michael the Archangel parish. She belonged to several prayer groups through the years, the Ever-Ready Club, and the Class of '42 reunion group.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 45 years. Rosemary leaves behind a cherished legacy of family love and sweetness for all who knew her.
Memorials may be directed to .
