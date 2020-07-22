Roy William Winter
Born: March 19, 1927; in Streator, IL
Died: July 15, 2020; in LaSalle, IL
Roy William Winter, 93, of Wenona, died July 15, 2020 at Illinois Veterans Home at La Salle.
Graveside services will be 10:30 AM August 8, 2020 in St. Mary's Cemetery in Wenona with the Franciscan Friars officiating. The Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona is handling arrangements. Full military services will be conducted.
Bill was born in Streator on March 19, 1927 to Roy and Grace (Kelly) Winter. He married Lucille "Lou Ann" Murray on June 18, 1955. He was a livestock dealer, dealing with cattle and horses.
Bill served with the US Army from November 29, 1950 until August 28, 1952. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Wenona and Wenona American Legion. He enjoyed making bets, mowing his grass and wheeling and dealing.
Bill is survived by two daughters, Nancy (Jimbo) Sunken of Wenona and Joy (Ed) Weide of Magnolia; four grandchildren, Alaina and Jes Sunken and Derek and Michael Weide; two sisters-in-law, Iva Jean Jaegle of Wenona and Susan Murray of Edelstein.
He was preceded in death by his wife on March 22, 2019 and one son James Winter on January 22, 2017.
Memorials may be directed to the Illinois Veterans Home at LaSalle.
.