Ruby J. StaskoBorn: October 7, 1927Died: July 8, 2020Ruby J. Stasko, 92 of Streator passed away Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at her home.Visitation will be held Friday (July 17th) from 5 - 8 PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday (July 18th) 10 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery.Serving as pallbearers will be Robb and Austin Hawthorne, Taylor West, Christopher Heinz, Ed Snyder, Tyler Wright and Ryan Emm.Ruby was born on October 7, 1927 in Mackville, KY to Erastus and Drucilla (Votaw) Votaw. She married Elmer Stasko on October 27, 1951. He preceded her in death on May 19, 1991.Surviving is daughter, Deborah (Scott) Morris of Streator, grandchildren, Kimberly (Troy) Heinz of Chattanooga, TN and Robb (Stephanie) Hawthorne of Lostant, great-grandchildren; Christopher, Taylor, Austin and Alexis, great-great-grandchildren, Sophia and Hunter and a sister Louise McHugh of Streator.She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son in law Rob Hawthorne, 5 brothers and 7 sisters.Ruby had been formerly employed at Owen's Illinois Glass, Goslin Drug Store and Georges Candies and after her husband Elmers passing she was care giver and she was a member of the Grace Community Church.Memorials may be made to the family for an organization to be determined.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703