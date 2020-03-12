|
|
Russell Lawrence Peek
Born: August 31, 1936
Died: March 2, 2020
On March 2, 2020 Russell Peek of Serena, IL passed away in his home.
Surviving Russell is his oldest daughter Donna Roe, his daughter Diana Cockream, 3 grandchildern, Nikki rose, Rob Cockream and Kristi Cockream. Also surviving are his sister Betty Warren and brother Arnold Peek. He has 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Russell was preceded in death by his wife Joanne Peek, two children and two grandchildren.
Russell was an Army Veteran who served his country during the Korean War. He loved working on his friends farm and helped his friends and neighbors with mowing their yards. Russel was loved by many and was Pops to his great grandchildren and to his many adopted grandchildren. Many mornings he was at the Serena Cafe having coffee and sharing what he liked to call the "local gossip".
To count those who loved this man and whose many lives he had touched would be to count the stars. He will never be forgotten.