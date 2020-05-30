Ruth Anne Hartline
Born: March 15, 1956; in Aurora, IL
Died: May 28, 2020; in Yorkville, IL
Ruth Anne Hartline, 64, of Newark passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Hillside Rehab and Care Center in Yorkville, IL. She was born March 15, 1956 in Aurora, IL, to Earl and Marie (Hilliard) Severson. She was a 1974 graduate of Newark High School. She married Bill Hartline on October 15, 1977 in Millington, IL.
She worked at CTS Knights in Sandwich, where she met bill. Ruth became a 9-1-1 Dispatcher for Sandwich Police Department before being hired at Kencom in Yorkville in 1990. She retired after 25 years in 2015 to spend time with her family.
She loved to travel and shop at Antique Malls and was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs. Ruth had a loud and contagious laugh, always the life of the party, and she wasn't afraid to tell her opinion while cussing like a sailor!
Besides her children, she loved her Grandchildren with all her heart. She was at every Baseball game and Basketball game for Cole, she was a huge supporter of Austin and so incredibly proud of Haley.
She is survived by her daughters, Emily (Kyle) Lewis of Royalton, IL and Mary (James) Shannon of Marseilles, IL; three grandchildren, Haley, Cole, and Austin Shannon; her sister, Marcia (Olin) Fite of Round Rock, TX; her brother, Owen (Bev) Severson of Sheridan, IL; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill, and a nephew.
A celebration of Ruth's life will take place at a later date. Donations may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or Krejci Academy in Naperville, IL. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in My Web Times on May 30, 2020.