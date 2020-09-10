1/1
Ruth B. Locke
1934 - 2020
Ruth B. Locke

Born: April 28, 1934; in Earlville, IL

Died: September 7, 2020; in Mendota, IL

Ruth B. Locke, 86, of Mendota passed away September 7, 2020 in her home.

Memorial services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Victory Baptist Church, Mendota with Preacher Ian Rawson and Rev. Jay Miller officiating. Lunch will follow. Visitation will be one hour prior to services in the church. Burial will be private at Precinct Cemetery, Earlville at later date. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.

Ruth was born April 28, 1934 in Earlville to Andrew and Bodil (Lundgren) Nelson.

Before retirement, Ruth worked at Sullivan's Bakery in Mendota for many years. Before that she was a beautician, worked at a Western Factory Outlet, did plaster and sewing and worked at Conco/Interlake.

She is survived by her three daughters, Shirley (Michael) Cox, Donna (Steven) Trost and Barbara (Sally) Ridley; 8 grandchildren Tim Locke, Andrew Rawson, Ian (Stephanie) Rawson, Krystle (Tiara) Rawson, Aaron Grace, Jenna (Daniel) Hough, Brad Trost and Zac Trost and 7 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be directed to Illinois Valley Animal Rescue.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Victory Baptist Church
SEP
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Victory Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
Memories & Condolences
September 9, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. Ruth and you girls were such a large part of my childhood memories. Sending prayers for you and your families.
Deborah Weygand
Friend
September 9, 2020
Dear Donna & Family,
Praying for your peace & comfort as you walk with Jesus, during this time of sorrow. May He hold your hand, wipe your tears & grant you supernatural peace. In Jesus. Amen. We send our love! Psalm 119 over all.
Matt, Brooke, Mason & Lane Cowell
Friend
September 9, 2020
Wish I could be there to say good bye<br />
Rest in peace Aunt Ruth I love you.
Kristine Nelson
Family
September 9, 2020
Shirley, Donna, Barb and families. I’m very sorry to hear about the loss of your mother/grandmother. I always like Ruth! Very nice lady! God bless all of you
Billy Gerard
Friend
Thank You.
