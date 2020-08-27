Ruth E. Stanford
Born: November 26, 1947
Died: August 25, 2020
Ruth E. (Boe) Stanford, 72, of Ottawa, passed away on August 25, 2020 at the LaSalle County Nursing Home.
Private services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday August 30, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, with Rev. Randy Mortensen, officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 12:45 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday. Private burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Oakwood Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. The family respectfully requests those attending the visitation or service wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Pallbearers will be her nephews.
Ruth was born on November 26, 1947 in Ottawa to Lester and Esther (Johnson) Boe. She married Larry Stanford in October 11, 1980, at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church. She worked at General Carbide in Sandwich and later the Community Hospital of Ottawa. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church.
Ruth had a special gift to play the piano and enjoyed entertaining by playing your favorite tune. She had an extraordinary memory for birthday and anniversary dates.
Ruth is survived by her husband Larry Stanford, two brothers, Eugene (Gudrun) Boe, of Fergus Falls, MN, and Russell (Nancy) Boe, of Ottawa, a sister, Judy (Kevin) Snook, of Ottawa, and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be directed to Bethel Lutheran Church.
