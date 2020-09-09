Ruth H. Martini
Ruth H. Martini (nee Milkereit), 86, passed away on September 5, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Anna Schoening Milkereit and Max (Dorothy) Milkereit. She married Joseph Martini in Rockford IL, moving to Ottawa, IL in 1965. They were together for 55 years until his death in 2008.
A talented soprano, Ruth studied music at Rockford College. She was a soloist for "The Messiah" and performed with the Ottawa Amateur Music Club and the Pro Musica Art Club. She volunteered as a music teacher at St. Columba School for 12 years, was a Cantor for St. Columba Church and sang in the choir.
A gentle and loving soul, she filled her house with music, enjoyed her flower gardens and knew the names of all the visiting birds. She hosted Campfire Girls, Bible Studies, and many family gatherings. After raising her children, she returned to college, completing her Registered Nurse Degree from Illinois Valley Community College and volunteered for Red Cross Blood Drives.
Grateful for having shared her life are her five children: Deborah (Richard) Smith of Spring Valley, CA, Julie (Brian) Jackson of Ottawa, IL, Lisa (Mark) Seck of Rockford, IL, Melanie (James) McGinnis of Downers Grove, IL, and Thomas (Sherrie) Martini of Ottawa, IL; twelve grandchildren: Briana, Shannon, Joseph (Kara), Andrew (Lily), Carly (Danny), Katherine (Evan), David, Riley, Jack, Michael, Jacob, and Mallory; two great grandchildren: Lucas and Landon. A special thanks to Barb McLaughlin for her loving care.
Funeral Service at 9:00 am, on September 8, 2020, at St. Columba Church for family and friends. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery in Ottawa. Arrangements by Ottawa Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorial donations be made to:
Joliet Area Community Hospice Campaign for the Hospice Home: www.joliethospice.org/donate/campaign-for-the-hospice-home/
Mayo Clinic Alzheimer's Research: https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/alzheimers
