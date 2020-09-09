1/1
Ruth H. Martini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth H. Martini

Ruth H. Martini (nee Milkereit), 86, passed away on September 5, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Anna Schoening Milkereit and Max (Dorothy) Milkereit. She married Joseph Martini in Rockford IL, moving to Ottawa, IL in 1965. They were together for 55 years until his death in 2008.

A talented soprano, Ruth studied music at Rockford College. She was a soloist for "The Messiah" and performed with the Ottawa Amateur Music Club and the Pro Musica Art Club. She volunteered as a music teacher at St. Columba School for 12 years, was a Cantor for St. Columba Church and sang in the choir.

A gentle and loving soul, she filled her house with music, enjoyed her flower gardens and knew the names of all the visiting birds. She hosted Campfire Girls, Bible Studies, and many family gatherings. After raising her children, she returned to college, completing her Registered Nurse Degree from Illinois Valley Community College and volunteered for Red Cross Blood Drives.

Grateful for having shared her life are her five children: Deborah (Richard) Smith of Spring Valley, CA, Julie (Brian) Jackson of Ottawa, IL, Lisa (Mark) Seck of Rockford, IL, Melanie (James) McGinnis of Downers Grove, IL, and Thomas (Sherrie) Martini of Ottawa, IL; twelve grandchildren: Briana, Shannon, Joseph (Kara), Andrew (Lily), Carly (Danny), Katherine (Evan), David, Riley, Jack, Michael, Jacob, and Mallory; two great grandchildren: Lucas and Landon. A special thanks to Barb McLaughlin for her loving care.

Funeral Service at 9:00 am, on September 8, 2020, at St. Columba Church for family and friends. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery in Ottawa. Arrangements by Ottawa Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorial donations be made to:

Joliet Area Community Hospice Campaign for the Hospice Home: www.joliethospice.org/donate/campaign-for-the-hospice-home/

Mayo Clinic Alzheimer's Research: https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/alzheimers

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ottawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved