Ruth Helen (cook) Irwin
Ruth Helen Irwin

Born: March 19, 1955; in Streator, IL

Died: May 15, 2020; in Marseilles, IL

Ruth Helen (Cook) Irwin, 65 passed away Friday (May 15, 2020) at the Aperion Health Care, Marseilles.

Graveside services will be held Thursday at 2 PM at the Phillips Cemetery with Mike Young from New Beginning Baptist Church. Winterrowd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ruth was born on March 19, 1955 in Streator to Lyell E. and Violet R. (Wirick) Cook.

She is survived by sister Elizabeth (Cook) Moore of Streator and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, paternal grandparents, Edwin and Hattie (Stocking) Cook, maternal grandparents, John and Elizabeth (Peacock) Wirick, sister Rosemary Promenschenkel, brother David Lyell Cook in infancy, nieces, Gloria Melchers and Janice Promenschenkel, great-nephews, Keith Promenschenkel, Luke and Michael Milashoski.

She attended Streator and Spring Valley grade schools. She was a graduate of Hall High School in Spring Valley. She also graduated from IVCC in Oglesby. She had been a nurses aid/home caregiver. She enjoyed singing, trivia and word search puzzles.

Memorials may be made to the The Irwin Family.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


Published in My Web Times on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
