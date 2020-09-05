Ruth L. McCasky
Born: November 16, 1931; in Pattonsburg, IL
Died: August 29, 2020; in Gillespie, IL
Ruth L. McCasky, 88 a lifelong resident of Toluca, Illinois passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Heritage Health Care, Gillespie, Illinois. Ruth was born November 16, 1931, in Pattonsburg, IL, a daughter of John and Maurine (Felt) Miller.
She married Harold "Sabu" McCasky on September 17, 1950 in Toluca. Illinois and he passed away in 1993.Ruth was a loyal, original employee of Bernardi's Frozen Food in Toluca, Illinois where she oversaw the production and packaging of Mona's Ravioli and other Italian food products for shipping throughout the Midwestern United States.
She was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Toluca. Along with her faith, Ruth enjoyed bowling, fishing and golfing. Ruth truly enjoyed vacationing while traveling the countryside and spending time with her family and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four sisters and two brothers.
Private family Graveside Services will be conducted, Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Toluca, Illinois with Rev. Nathan Johnson officiating. The family will plan a Memorial Service and celebration of Ruth's life in the future.
Ruth will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.
Ruth is survived by her son, Steven McCasky of Toluca, IL, daughter, Susan Decker of Belvidere, IL, daughter, Lois (Kim) Harber of Carlinville, IL, 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Toluca, IL.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.