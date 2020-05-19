Ruth Marie Carroll Schreiber



Born: August 17, 1921



Died: May 16, 2020



Ruth Schreiber passed away on May 16, 2020 at Heritage Manor in Streator, IL where she resided for the last three years. She now resides with God and Bill in heaven.



Ruth Marie Carroll was born in Herrin Illinois, August 17, 1921, daughter of Alma Foster Carroll and George Francis Carroll. The family moved to Streator Illinois about two years later and then to Chicago. Her parents moved to an apartment directly across the street from St. Ignatius Church and school in Rogers Park (Chicago) where she attended grade school. She graduated from Sullivan high School in 1939. Ruth worked as a stenographer for C.W. &F. Coal Co. and then as a private secretary for H.S. Marshall Law Office until 1945. On September 8, 1945 she married William H. Schreiber and moved to Streator, Ill, where they lived a block away from St. Anthony's Church and school where the family worshipped and attended school. In 1963 the family built a house and moved to 39 Country Park Rd. Streator.



Ruth was very active in choir work at Immaculate Conception, St. Anthony's, and St. Michael's where she was a soprano soloist. She sang at many weddings and funerals. She also sang at Engle Lane, and in Dr. Schiffbauer's Choralaires.



Ruth belonged to the Streator Country Club where she enjoyed golf for many years. She loved art and studied at Illinois Valley Community College where she took up ceramics, oil and watercolor. Her sons, grand children, and friends continue to enjoy her paintings and hand painted dishes. She fired her own china.



Ruth's greatest joy was her family. Her beloved husband of 73 years, Bill passed away in 2018. Her only daughter, Nancy, died in infancy. She is survived by her four sons: Tom (Caroll), Jim (Pam), Brian (Brenda), and Mike (Peggy). She had 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



A celebration of life is planned for a later date.



