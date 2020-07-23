Ruth Thompson



Born: March 17, 1934



Died: July 19, 2020



Ruth Thompson, 86, of Seneca, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.



Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Seneca.



Ruth was born on March 17, 1934, in Seneca, to John and Mary (Mann) Wheeler. In 1950, she married Bernard A. Thompson of Seneca who preceded her in death in 1990.



She was avid gardener and loved tending to her flowers. Ruth loved her dogs, Buddy and Charlie. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.



Survivors include her children, Bernidean (Chris) Wright of Jaspar, IN, William (Linda) Thompson of Minooka, Larry Thompson of Seneca, Sandy (Pete) Ramirez of Seneca, Tammy (Wally) McClain of Seneca, and David (Shella) Thompson of Ottawa; sixteen grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; one son, Donald Thompson; one daughter, Brenda Thompson Elliott; and five brothers, Harold, Alonzo, George, John, and Ted Wheeler.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store