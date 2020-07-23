1/1
Ruth Thompson
1934 - 2020
Ruth Thompson

Born: March 17, 1934

Died: July 19, 2020

Ruth Thompson, 86, of Seneca, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Seneca.

Ruth was born on March 17, 1934, in Seneca, to John and Mary (Mann) Wheeler. In 1950, she married Bernard A. Thompson of Seneca who preceded her in death in 1990.

She was avid gardener and loved tending to her flowers. Ruth loved her dogs, Buddy and Charlie. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

Survivors include her children, Bernidean (Chris) Wright of Jaspar, IN, William (Linda) Thompson of Minooka, Larry Thompson of Seneca, Sandy (Pete) Ramirez of Seneca, Tammy (Wally) McClain of Seneca, and David (Shella) Thompson of Ottawa; sixteen grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; one son, Donald Thompson; one daughter, Brenda Thompson Elliott; and five brothers, Harold, Alonzo, George, John, and Ted Wheeler.


Published in My Web Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
