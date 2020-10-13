Samuel E. LeBeau



After a long fight with cancer and kidney failure, Samuel LeBeau, 80, of Eustis, Florida, formerly Ottawa, passed away at Hospice House in Tavares, Florida.



Sam was born to Emile and Mary Michaels LeBeau on May 10, 1940. He is survived by his wife, Mary Pat (Amendola) LeBeau, sisters Eleanor Eichelkraut, Pat Allan, and Sharon Swango, his brother Don LeBeau, and stepson Joseph (Paula) Ranchel.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepson T.J. Poikonen, his sisters Connie Boaz, Jean Gettler, Darlene Rosencraz, and brothers Belmyre, Jack, Ronald, Richard, Jim, and Mike LeBeau.



According to his wishes, Sam will be cremated and his ashes will be released to the sea in his beloved Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store