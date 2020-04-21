|
Sandra Kotek
Born: August 20, 1945; in New Orleans, LA
Died: April 17, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Sandra (Schmanske) Kotek, 74, of Ottawa, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. She will be entombed at Oakwood Memorial Park. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Sandy was born August 20, 1945, in New Orleans, LA, to Gerald and Florence (Croft) Schmanske. She married Raymond E. Kotek on July 25, 1964 at St. Columba Church in Ottawa.
Sandy was employed at Marquette Academy for 32 years as the athletic director. Prior to this position, she was the pom coach for 18 years, while coaching the cheerleaders for many of those years as well. In her early years, she started as a volunteer that lead her to become the secretary to the athletic director. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and one of her biggest joys in life was supporting and attending events with her Marquette Crusader family.
She is survived by her husband, Ray; her father, Gerald Schmanske of Cherokee Village, AK; three children, Lisa (Sam) Sorce of Willow Springs, Scott Kotek of Spring Valley, and Amy Lechner of Gilbert, AZ; five grandchildren, Ashley (Amy) Jackson, Shea (Heather) Jackson, Brandon (Toria) Wilson, Baily Wilson, and Kelsey Wilson; one great-grandson, Theodore Jackson; her sister, Lori (Mike) Stone of Ottawa; and three sisters-in-law, Bev (Bill) Shingler, Mary (Ron) Burrows, and Betsy Miller.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Florence; her brother-in-law, Bob Kotek; her sister-in-law, Vicki Wanken; two nieces; and one nephew.
Memorials may be directed to Marquette Academy.
Our family knows how many lives she has touched throughout the years, especially at Marquette. Marquette and her friends have been her extended family.
As Sandy would say, "Love you to the moon and back".
