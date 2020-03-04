|
|
Sandra M. Spencer
Sandra M. Spencer, 79, of Streator passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Flanagan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Flanagan.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
Visitation will be from 5-7 P.M. Friday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. Additional visitation will be from 10-11 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery, Streator. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com
Published in the Ottawa Times on Mar. 4, 2020