Sandra Panko
Sandra Panko

Born: July 6, 1940

Died: July 16, 2020

Sandra Panko, 80, of Naplate, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

A private family service will take place at the funeral home and a celebration of Sandra's life will take place at a later date.

Sandy was born July 6, 1940, in Ottawa, IL, to James and Clara (Battistelli) Vittone. She married James Panko Sr. on May 21, 1960 at St. Mary's Church in Naplate. Sandra graduated from George P. Hills Grade School in Naplate and Marquette High School in Ottawa.

Sandy was responsible for all the food at Panko's Tavern where she and her husband James operated for over 40 years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, raising flowers, and fishing in Minnesota. She also enjoyed going out to lunch with her very close friends.

She is survived by husband, James Panko Sr; her two sons, James (Lisa) Panko Jr of Ottawa and Michael (Ingrid) Panko of Huntsville, AL; three grandchildren, Edward (Jessica) Panko Jr, Jordan and Dustin Panko; her two sisters, Carole LeBeau and Cheri (Frank) Neckar; her two brothers, Joseph (Susan) Vittone and Paul (Mary) Vittone and many very close nieces and nephews.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; and her one son, Edward Panko Sr.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com


Published in My Web Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 21, 2020
Sandy and her family were great neighbors growing up in
Naplate. Sandy will be missed.
Dottie Castelli Simundza
July 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
