Sandra Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Smith

Born: July 10, 1936

Died: May 10, 2020

Sandra "Sandy" Smith, 83, of Somonauk passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her home. She was born July 10, 1936 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Margaret Wilson and Calvin Darby. She married John Smith on December 2, 1988 in Las Vegas, NV. Sandy was member of Millington United Methodist Church and the Women of the Moose. She was an avid NASCAR fan. Sandy was a self-taught artist, trying her hand at many crafts including crocheting and cross stitching.

She is survived by her husband, John of Somonauk, IL; her children, Jerry Anderson of Sheridan, IL, Richard (Gail) Anderson of Millington, IL, and Diane (Victor "Torrey") Zimmeran of Ottawa, IL; her step-children, Julie (Scott) Horsch and Shawn Smith both of Somonauk, IL; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; her brother, Don (Marie) Wilson of Crown Point, IN; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved yorkie, Max.

Private Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Millington-Newark Cemetery in Millington, IL. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Sandwich Moose. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to OSF Hospice in Ottawa, IL. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved