Sandra Stewart



Born: May 10, 1944



Died: November 16, 2020



Sandra Stewart, 76, formerly from Seneca, Marseilles, passed away at her home in Buchanan, Tennessee on Monday, November 16, 2020. Born to Lester Lockridge and LaVerne (Kelley) Smith on May 10, 1944. Sandra married Earl Stewart who preceded her in death in 2004.



Sandra is survived by Debra (Rodney) LeRay, Brian and (Rhonda) Miney, four grandchildren; Amber, Justin, Allysa, Josh; Aunt Dorothy Spertzel, plus nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death were husband, brother Les Lockridge Jr., parents, maternal grandparents Robert and Loretta Kelley, paternal grandparents.



There will be private graveside service for her family only because of the virus on November 28, 2020.





