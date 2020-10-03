1/1
Sara M. Westerhold
Sara M. Westerhold

Born: May 5, 1999; Streator

Died: September 30, 2020; Streator

STREATOR – Sara M. Westerhold, 21, of Streator, passed away, Wednesday September 30, 2020 at her home.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Winterowd Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with social distancing practices being followed and masks being worn. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Sara was born on on May 5, 1999 in Streator to James Cox and April Terry. She married Clint Westerhold on July 27, 2019. He survives.

Also surviving are her father, James Cox of Australia; her mother, April (Christopher Hays) Terry of Long Point; siblings, Colbey Terry of Long Point, Trinity, Makenzie and Shyla Cross all of Long Point, Channa Cross and Carrie Cross both of Gardner and David Lee Cross Jr of Wedron; stepgrandparents, Vicki and Mike Voytko of Streator, Donna Barhum of Streator and Charles Lawton of Streator; and father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Amanda Lurz of Long Point.

She is preceded in death by her stepfather, David Cross; and grandparents, Kenneth and Carolyn Terry, Shirley Lawton and Fred Barhum.

Sara graduated from Streator High School in 2017 and was employed at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac and Flanagan Rehabilitation Health Care in Flanagan as a CNA. She was a member of the Erven Ave Baptist Church and enjoyed watching "Grey's Anatomy."

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


Published in My Web Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
Published in My Web Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
