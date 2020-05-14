Scarlett Kay Krug
Scarlett Kay Krug

Born: January 6, 2020

Died: May 10, 2020

Scarlett Kay Krug, infant daughter of Erin Frazier and Andrew Krug, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Scarlett was born January 6, 2020 in Peoria to her parents, Andrew Krug and Erin Frazier, of Ottawa. Scarlett loved her snuffleupagus and CPT therapy time. She especially loved when her mommy sang to her. Scarlett touched many lives, and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her parents; her grandparents, Kimberly (Christopher) Campbell, Jeramiah Frazier, Jason (Stacy Wade) Krug, Heather (John) Whitacre; her great-grandparents, Nancy (Walter) Harris, Darryl Lowe, Melissa Hensley, Gregory Frazier, Henry Campbell, and John (Diane) Krug; her great-great-grandmother, Marjorie Facer; her aunts and uncles, Hannah, Bree, Emma, Zack, Nick, Ryland, Declan, Jack, and Dakota; and many great aunts, great uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Loretta Lowe, George Daggett, and Joanne Campbell; and her great-great-grandfather, Edward Facer.

Memorials may be directed to her parents.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Published in My Web Times on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
