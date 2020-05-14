Scarlett Kay Krug
Born: January 6, 2020
Died: May 10, 2020
Scarlett Kay Krug, infant daughter of Erin Frazier and Andrew Krug, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Scarlett was born January 6, 2020 in Peoria to her parents, Andrew Krug and Erin Frazier, of Ottawa. Scarlett loved her snuffleupagus and CPT therapy time. She especially loved when her mommy sang to her. Scarlett touched many lives, and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her parents; her grandparents, Kimberly (Christopher) Campbell, Jeramiah Frazier, Jason (Stacy Wade) Krug, Heather (John) Whitacre; her great-grandparents, Nancy (Walter) Harris, Darryl Lowe, Melissa Hensley, Gregory Frazier, Henry Campbell, and John (Diane) Krug; her great-great-grandmother, Marjorie Facer; her aunts and uncles, Hannah, Bree, Emma, Zack, Nick, Ryland, Declan, Jack, and Dakota; and many great aunts, great uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Loretta Lowe, George Daggett, and Joanne Campbell; and her great-great-grandfather, Edward Facer.
Memorials may be directed to her parents.
Published in My Web Times on May 14, 2020.