|
|
Sharon Lee Bankowski
Born: June 17, 1951; in Chicago, IL
Died: April 20, 2020; in Grand Ridge, IL
Sharon Lee Bankowski (Strzempa) 68, of Grand Ridge IL, passed away on April 20th 2020 in her home. Sharon Bankowski was born in Chicago IL to John Strzempa and Lottie Strzempa (Tarkowski) on June 17th 1951.
She married her high school sweetheart William J Bankowski on July 11, 1970 in St Camillus Church. For 49 years she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Sharon is preceded in death by her father John Strzempa, mother Lottie Strzempa and brother John D. Strzempa.
Sharon is survived by her husband William J Bankowski. Her children William T Bankowski (wife Janice), John Bankowski (wife Laura), Jeffrey Bankowski (wife Heather), David Bankowski (wife Verena), and Cheryl Haney (Bankowski) (husband Jeremy). Her brother Ken Strzempa (wife Antoinette). Her grandchildren Billy, Erica, Zachery, Michael, Brooklyn, Sylas, and Lucas. And a list of many family and friends.
The Bankowski family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to OSF Home Healthcare and Hospice for their warmth, caring and compassion.
Due to the State of Illinois Covid-19 social distancing and inability to have gatherings of people, visitation and funeral services are required to be invitation only at UC Davis-Callahan in Morris IL. A private visitation for Sharon will be held on April 30, 2020. Burial will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to the funeral home or a memorial may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis Tennessee for the fight against children's cancer.
An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website ucdaviscallahan.com
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.