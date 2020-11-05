Sheila Ann Sarver
Born: September 2, 1941; in Ottawa, IL
Died: November 3, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Sheila Ann (Riebe) Sarver, 79, of Ottawa died on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at the Ottawa Pavilion.
Private services were held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Mueller Funeral Home with the Rev. David Daniel, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church, officiating. Burial was at Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa.
Sheila was born September 2, 1941 in Ottawa to Alfred and Delphine Riebe. She married Lloyd Sarver in 1960. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Sheila was a loving mother and liked crafts, and decorating for the holidays.
She is survived by 6 children, Rick (Pat) Sarver of Adams, Wisc., Dan (LaVonne) Sarver, of Ottawa, Dale (Lisa) Sarver, of Ottawa Lloyd (Joni) Sarver, of Ottawa, Debbie (Roger) Williams, and Jay (Michelle) Sarver, of Ottawa, 15 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, and one daughter Dorrie Pearson.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Brennen, Bryer, Chris, Dalton, Devon, Gregory, Keegan, Mike, Nick, Tim and Von.
Memorials may be directed to the family for charities to be designated later.
