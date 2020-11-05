1/1
Sheila Ann Sarver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheila Ann Sarver

Born: September 2, 1941; in Ottawa, IL

Died: November 3, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Sheila Ann (Riebe) Sarver, 79, of Ottawa died on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at the Ottawa Pavilion.

Private services were held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Mueller Funeral Home with the Rev. David Daniel, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church, officiating. Burial was at Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa.

Sheila was born September 2, 1941 in Ottawa to Alfred and Delphine Riebe. She married Lloyd Sarver in 1960. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Sheila was a loving mother and liked crafts, and decorating for the holidays.

She is survived by 6 children, Rick (Pat) Sarver of Adams, Wisc., Dan (LaVonne) Sarver, of Ottawa, Dale (Lisa) Sarver, of Ottawa Lloyd (Joni) Sarver, of Ottawa, Debbie (Roger) Williams, and Jay (Michelle) Sarver, of Ottawa, 15 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, and one daughter Dorrie Pearson.

Pallbearers will be grandsons: Brennen, Bryer, Chris, Dalton, Devon, Gregory, Keegan, Mike, Nick, Tim and Von.

Memorials may be directed to the family for charities to be designated later.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved