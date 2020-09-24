Sherman John Weiss
Born: May 20, 1934; in Chicago, IL
Died: September 23, 2020; in Streator, IL
Sherman J. Weiss, age 86, of Streator passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Sherman was born May 20, 1934 in Chicago to Ernest and Myrtle (Michaels) Weiss. He was raised in Goodland, IN and the family moved to a farm on Gentlemen Road in Ottawa when he was 12 years old.
Sherman graduated from Marquette High School and attended the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana where he studied music. He was a trumpet player and a member of the Marching Illini Band. He also enjoyed playing his grand piano. He, along with U of I band director, Gary Smith, founded the Marching Illini Alumni Band. He gave private instruction to his seven children on their various instruments every Sunday.
Sherman married the love of his life, Marilyn J. Ayers, on July 24, 1954 at St. Columba Church in Ottawa.
He went into business in Streator, eventually founding an insurance agency. His entrepreneurial spirit lead him into the oil business, farming and real estate. He enjoyed boating on the Illinois River and was also a pilot, flying a Beach Bonanza for many years. Sherman and Marilyn enjoyed wintering in Florida where they were well established in the Singer Island area.
Surviving are his wife, Marilyn and children; Sherlyn (Douglas) Beckman, Sherman John, Jr (Debra), both of Streator, Mark (Candy) of California, Martha (the late Greg) Sokol of Streator, Douglas and Robert (Shelley), both of Broken Arrow, OK and Elizabeth (Brent) Stull of Goodyear, AZ. Sherman has 20 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers, Michael (Marcia) Weiss and Thomas (Linda) Weiss of Ottawa and Sister, Mary Jo Zimmerlein of Sublette.
Sherman was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Rogene Snook, grandson, Nicholas Weiss and great grandson, Keaton Smith.
Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Hagi Funeral Home, Streator. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Michael's School or Marquette Academy.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.hagifuneralhome.com
.
Hagi Funeral Home, 205 High Street, Streator 815-672-2420