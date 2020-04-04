|
Sherry W. Gaughan-Gaddis
Born: July 24, 1970
Died: April 1, 2020
Sherry W. Gaughan Gaddis, 49, of Ottawa, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home on Ottawa.
Sherry was born on July 24, 1970 in Ottawa to Joseph and Willa (Janke) Gaughan. She married Steven E. Gaddis on August 13, 2016 in Ottawa. Sherry enjoyed music, comedy, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Steven, four children, Brady (Tori) Gaughan, Marty Mae (Kyle Sipe) Gaughan, John Gaddis and Emily Gaddis, a brother Joe (Kim) Gaughan, and three sisters, Laura (Wesley) Craig, Cynthia (James) Snell, and Tanya Gaughan.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com.