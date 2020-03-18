|
Shirley A. Wiesbrock
Born: June 3, 1929
Died: March 13, 2020
Shirley A. Wiesbrock, 90, of Leonore passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Liberty Village of Peru.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Born June 3, 1929 in Streator she was the daughter of Ralph and Mary (Thone) Zimmerman. She married Raymond H. Wiesbrock on October 16, 1948. He preceded her in death in January of 1995.
She is survived by daughters, Marcia (Fred) Uftring of Joliet and Valerie Wiesbrock of Leonore; grandchildren, Heather (John) Hooks of Minier and Brett Uftring of Shorewood; great granddaughter, Molly Hooks; a brother, Ken (Judy) Zimmerman of Rockford; a sister, Sharon (Bill) Gotch of Streator; several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, Wayne Zimmerman.
Shirley lived her lifetime in the Leonore area where she assisted her family in the family business, Mary's Tavern. She was also a dedicated homemaker the best mom a family could ask for.
She loved to cook and loved her grand-dog Sadie.
She was a long-time member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church of Leonore.
Memorials may be directed to the .
Condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com