My Web Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Caquelin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Caquelin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Caquelin Obituary
Shirley Caquelin

Born: October 16, 1951

Died: April 23, 2020

Shirley Caquelin, 68, of , Ottawa, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.

Shirley was born October 16, 1951, in Aurora, IL to Fred and Ruth (Liang) Bushnell. She married Gary Caquelin on September 11, 1971 in Plano, IL. Shirley retired from Walmart and was a Sunday school teacher for Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed taking rides on Harley's.

She is survived by her husband, Gary; three sons, Keith, Terry, and Denny Caquelin; three grandchildren, Shelby, Arya, and Braelynn Caquelin; three brothers, Stan, Edward, and Richard Bushnell; and her sister, Rub Dynneson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ruth.

Memorials may be directed to her family.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -