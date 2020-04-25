|
|
Shirley Caquelin
Born: October 16, 1951
Died: April 23, 2020
Shirley Caquelin, 68, of , Ottawa, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Shirley was born October 16, 1951, in Aurora, IL to Fred and Ruth (Liang) Bushnell. She married Gary Caquelin on September 11, 1971 in Plano, IL. Shirley retired from Walmart and was a Sunday school teacher for Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed taking rides on Harley's.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; three sons, Keith, Terry, and Denny Caquelin; three grandchildren, Shelby, Arya, and Braelynn Caquelin; three brothers, Stan, Edward, and Richard Bushnell; and her sister, Rub Dynneson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ruth.
Memorials may be directed to her family.
