Shirley G. Lawton
Shirley G. Lawton

Born: July 3, 1954; in Ottawa, IL

Died: June 13, 2020; in Peoria, IL

Shirley G. Lawton, 65 of Streator passed away Saturday (June 13, 2020) at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The Winterrowd Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Shirley was born on July 3, 1954 in Ottawa to Dick and Joyce (Brockman) Wilson. She married Charles Lawton Jr. on August 13, 1989. He survives.

Also surviving are; Jeanette Lawton of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Ty (Rebecca) Cox of Champaign, Jeromy (Karen) Lawton of Streator, James (Karina) Cox of Perth, Australia, Shane Copeland of Streator and Christina Lawton of Streator, 24 grandchildren , 4 great- grandchildren, sister Becky Dillander of Kentucky and brother Bernard Farero of Florida.

She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Tina Cox, son Charles Lawton, granddaughters Shanna Reinamann and Trinity Casey.

Shirley attended Tonica Grade School and High School. She was a active member of the Dream Machine Car Club for many years along with her husband and was a member of the Central Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family

Published in My Web Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
