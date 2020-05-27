Shirley I. Bednar
Born: February 24, 1934
Died: May 22, 2020
Shirley I. Bednar, of Streator passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at O.S.F. Streator - Center for Health.
Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services will be private.
Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Eric Hayward, Jesse Risley, Ryan Bednar, Kyle Bednar, Lucas Kelly, Cory Kelly, Stanley Taylor and Blake Kelly. Honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters, Kristi Hayward, Ali Taylor, Emily Bednar, Shay Noonan, Sadie Risley, Kelsey Bednar, Maddy Bednar.
Shirley was born on a farm west of Lostant on February 24, 1934 the daughter of George and Arliss (Griffin) Stillwell. She married Jim Hayward on October 4, 1953. She later married Eugene Bednar on July 18, 1981 at Park Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2017.
She is survived by sons, Charles (Marge) Hayward of Streator and Larry (Jill) Hayward of Streator; stepsons, Greg (Vicki) Bednar of Glenview and Kirk (Julie) Bednar of Brentwood, Tennessee; a step daughter, Allyson (Bill) Donelson of Cave Creek, Arizona; grandchildren, Kristi Hayward, Eric (Allyson) Hayward, Ali (Stan) Taylor, Lucas (Carissa Essman) Kelly, Cory (Joni Goerne) Kelly, Ryan Bednar, Kyle Bednar, Emily Bednar, Jesse Risley, Shay (Bryan) Noonan, Sadie (Tanner Riccio) Risley, Kelsey Bednar, Maddy Bednar, Jeff (Kim) Donelson and Ryan Donelson; sister in laws, Marge Stillwell, Jean Bednar and Marlene Gorski; brother in law, Cal Sloan; and great grandchildren, Emmalyn Haydon, Ashlee, Owen and Axel Taylor; Blake and Braison Kelly; Nathan, Trenton and Addy Kelly; Adellayde Hayward; Piper and Harlow Noonan and Ty Donelson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dale and Don Stillwell; sister in law, Phyllis Stillwell; a niece, Irene Cripe and a nephew, Mike Stillwell.
Shirley graduated from Lostant High School in 1952 and went to Chicago to work at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
She was a member of the Park Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon and served on several committees as well as teaching Sunday school for many years.
Through the years she also worked at Woodland School, Mushro Clothing store, Dr. Alan Goslin's office and retired from Hardgrove Insurance Agency.
While living in Long Point area for 25 years she was an active member of the Long Point American Legion Auxiliary.
She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends and having family dinners over the years. She loved working on her flower beds and vacations with her family and friends. Her favorite thing was to attend all the sporting events and dance recitals of all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Shirley was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
She will be dearly missed by her loving family.
Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.
Published in My Web Times on May 27, 2020.