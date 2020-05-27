Shirley I. Bednar
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley I. Bednar

Born: February 24, 1934

Died: May 22, 2020

Shirley I. Bednar, of Streator passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at O.S.F. Streator - Center for Health.

Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services will be private. You can, and are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com.

Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Eric Hayward, Jesse Risley, Ryan Bednar, Kyle Bednar, Lucas Kelly, Cory Kelly, Stanley Taylor and Blake Kelly. Honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters, Kristi Hayward, Ali Taylor, Emily Bednar, Shay Noonan, Sadie Risley, Kelsey Bednar, Maddy Bednar.

Shirley was born on a farm west of Lostant on February 24, 1934 the daughter of George and Arliss (Griffin) Stillwell. She married Jim Hayward on October 4, 1953. She later married Eugene Bednar on July 18, 1981 at Park Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2017.

She is survived by sons, Charles (Marge) Hayward of Streator and Larry (Jill) Hayward of Streator; stepsons, Greg (Vicki) Bednar of Glenview and Kirk (Julie) Bednar of Brentwood, Tennessee; a step daughter, Allyson (Bill) Donelson of Cave Creek, Arizona; grandchildren, Kristi Hayward, Eric (Allyson) Hayward, Ali (Stan) Taylor, Lucas (Carissa Essman) Kelly, Cory (Joni Goerne) Kelly, Ryan Bednar, Kyle Bednar, Emily Bednar, Jesse Risley, Shay (Bryan) Noonan, Sadie (Tanner Riccio) Risley, Kelsey Bednar, Maddy Bednar, Jeff (Kim) Donelson and Ryan Donelson; sister in laws, Marge Stillwell, Jean Bednar and Marlene Gorski; brother in law, Cal Sloan; and great grandchildren, Emmalyn Haydon, Ashlee, Owen and Axel Taylor; Blake and Braison Kelly; Nathan, Trenton and Addy Kelly; Adellayde Hayward; Piper and Harlow Noonan and Ty Donelson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dale and Don Stillwell; sister in law, Phyllis Stillwell; a niece, Irene Cripe and a nephew, Mike Stillwell.

Shirley graduated from Lostant High School in 1952 and went to Chicago to work at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

She was a member of the Park Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon and served on several committees as well as teaching Sunday school for many years.

Through the years she also worked at Woodland School, Mushro Clothing store, Dr. Alan Goslin's office and retired from Hardgrove Insurance Agency.

While living in Long Point area for 25 years she was an active member of the Long Point American Legion Auxiliary.

She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends and having family dinners over the years. She loved working on her flower beds and vacations with her family and friends. Her favorite thing was to attend all the sporting events and dance recitals of all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Shirley was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

She will be dearly missed by her loving family.

Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.

You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved