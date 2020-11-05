1/1
Shirley L. Garner
Shirley L. Garner

Born: November 27, 1923; in Peru, IL

Died: November 2, 2020; in Peru, IL

Shirley L. Garner, 96 formerly of Oglesby died at 1:55 p.m. November 2, 2020 in Heritage Health of Peru.

Private services will be in the Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby with burial in Peru City Cemetery.

Shirley was born November 27, 1923 in Peru to George and Theresa (Deisbeck) Halpin. She married Edwin "Ted" Garner December 4, 1944. He died in August 1995.

Shirley was a graduate of Oglesby Public Schools and a 1941 graduate of LaSalle-Peru Township High Schools.

Shirley worked at Supreme Dairy, Ben Franklin's and Indiana General.

Shirley was a longtime member of Oglesby Union Church and the Eastern Star.

Shirley enjoyed painting, reading, sewing and singing in the Union Church and with the Harmonaires. But her biggest joy was being with her family.

She is survived by a son Harold (Julie) Garner of Ottawa, a daughter Laurie (David) Mapes of Zion, 5 grandchildren; Seth (Lisa) Mapes, Josh (Nicole) Mapes, Derek Garner, Abbie(Todd) Krafft and Jason Garner, 9 great-grandchildren; Scarlett, Kayla, Matthew,Savannah, Katelyn, Davin, Drew, Ethan and Evan and 6 great-great-grandchildren;Helena, Violet, Virgil, Elliot, Wyatt and Liam.

She was preceded in death by her husband and a sister Marilyn Erickson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe directed to the Alzheimer's Association or the Oglesby Union Church.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com


Published in My Web Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shields Funeral Chapel
213 E Walnut St
Oglesby, IL 61348
(815) 883-8321
