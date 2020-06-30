Shirley M. (Fuller) Ricci
Shirley M. (Fuller) Ricci

Born: February 20, 1926; in Maquon, IL

Died: June 25, 2020; in Spring Valley, IL

Shirley M. (Fuller) Ricci, age 94, of Ottawa, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Aperion Care Spring Valley.

Funeral services will 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 30th at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home with Pastor Cheri Stewart officiating. Private interment will follow in DeBolt Cemetery, Wedron. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. Tuesday. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Hoxsey, Victor Hackler, Jr., Robert and William Fuller, David Ricci, Kevin , Michael and Dennis, Jr. Rochey, Stewart Shapiro and Ernest Maunu.

Shirley was born February 20, 1926 in Maquon, Illinois, a daughter of Peter Andreas and Nellie Francis (Finney) Peterson. She married Charles Claire Fuller in November of 1942. He preceded her in death in September of 1995. She later married Kenneth Ricci April 21, 2001. He also preceded in death January 24, 2020. Shirley is survived by a daughter, Nancy (Bruce) Hoxsey of Peru; nine grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Bonnie Day of South Carolina; and a niece, Cheri Hackler of Ottawa. She was preceded in death by a son, Charles Fuller; daughters, Bonnie Hackler and Pamela Ricci; two brothers and three sisters.

Shirley was a former member of the Wedron United Methodist Church where she served many years as church organist, Sunday School Superintendent and teacher and numerous other activities. She served as dining room manager of St. Joseph's Health Resort for several years. Shirley spent her leisure time playing cards, fishing, working crossword puzzles, growing flowers, plants and gardening. She was a wonderful cook and made an exceptionally good rhubarb pie. Shirley cherished time spent with her family and friends.

To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.

Published in My Web Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gladfelter Funeral Home
