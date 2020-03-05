My Web Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa - Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Sandquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Marie Sandquist

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Marie Sandquist Obituary
Shirley Marie Sandquist

Born: June 3, 1943

Died: March 1, 2020

Shirley Marie (Carr) Sandquist, 76, of Elwood, IL passed away on Sunday morning, March 1, 2020 at her home.

Funeral Services will be at 11a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. Duane Williams, officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Shirley was born on June 3, 1943 in Ottawa, to Martin and Helena (Howell) Carr. She received her associate's degree in Human Resources at Joliet Junior College and worked as a Human Resources Assistant at the Citgo Refinery. She married Duane G. Sandquist on May 9, 1965 in Chicago. She was a member of the Church of God in Downers Grove. Shirley had a passion for religious and political studies.

She is survived by her husband, Duane, of Elwood, her four children, Eric (Susan) Sandquist, of Wolf City, Texas, Delbert (Melinda) Sandquist, of Greenville, Texas, Jeremy Sandquist, of Coal City, Illinois, and Jason (Janna), of Ulman, Missouri, fourteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a brother, Martin Carr, of Ottawa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Dorothy Powell, of Ottawa, and a daughter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -