|
|
Shirley Marie Sandquist
Born: June 3, 1943
Died: March 1, 2020
Shirley Marie (Carr) Sandquist, 76, of Elwood, IL passed away on Sunday morning, March 1, 2020 at her home.
Funeral Services will be at 11a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. Duane Williams, officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Shirley was born on June 3, 1943 in Ottawa, to Martin and Helena (Howell) Carr. She received her associate's degree in Human Resources at Joliet Junior College and worked as a Human Resources Assistant at the Citgo Refinery. She married Duane G. Sandquist on May 9, 1965 in Chicago. She was a member of the Church of God in Downers Grove. Shirley had a passion for religious and political studies.
She is survived by her husband, Duane, of Elwood, her four children, Eric (Susan) Sandquist, of Wolf City, Texas, Delbert (Melinda) Sandquist, of Greenville, Texas, Jeremy Sandquist, of Coal City, Illinois, and Jason (Janna), of Ulman, Missouri, fourteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a brother, Martin Carr, of Ottawa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Dorothy Powell, of Ottawa, and a daughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433