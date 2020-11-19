Sophia Ann Safarcyk
Born: June 17, 1922; in Peru, IL
Died: November 16, 2020; in Chapin, SC
Sophia Ann Safarcyk, age 98, formerly of Streator, passed into eternal life on November 16, 2020 in Chapin, SC, surrounded by her four daughters. Mrs. Safarcyk, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, was born on June 17, 1922 in Peru, IL to Anna and George Borys. She was married to John Safarcyk on May 26, 1945. He preceded her in death on September 2, 1978.
She is survived by her loving family of four daughters, Sandra (Alfonso Cardenas) of Encino, CA; Diane (Ron Crawford) of Arlington Hts.; Deborah Pape (Gene Unger) of Chapin, SC; and Rozanne (David Thompson) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL ; five grandchildren, Christian (Kathleen) Cardenas of Santa Monica, CA; Amanda Myers of Bend, OR; Ryan (Renee) Crawford of River Forest, IL; Andrea (John Reno) of Carmel, IN; and Matthew Thompson of Cincinnati, OH; and four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John; brothers-in-law Joseph and Walter and sister-in-law Tessie of Streator; six brothers, Stanley, Walter, John, Joseph, Casimer, and Steve; and five sisters, Rose, Ceil, Helen, Sally, and Bernice of Streator.
Sophia attended St. Valentine School and LaSalle-Peru High School in Peru. After her marriage she lived in Streator from 1945 to 2016. She was a member of the former St. Casimir's Church and president of the Altar & Rosary Society when that new church was built. In recent years she was a member of St Michael's Church, Streator, and Our Lady of the Lake, Chapin, SC.
In her earlier years she worked at Westclox in Peru while her husband-to-be was serving in WWII. She was the treasurer for the PNA Group 433 for 25 years and VP of PNA Council 14. With four daughters, she was often volunteering and served many years as a Girl Scout troop leader. In later years she was a caterer in Streator for 16 years..
She traveled all over the US and Mexico with her daughters and their families. She enjoyed playing cards at the PNA and on her computer. Sophia was always sending emails to her family and friends and checking Facebook to stay in touch with all those she knew until recently.
She joined the swimnastics group at the YMCA in 1986 and faithfully participated in the early morning class 3x/week for 28 years. She was an election judge for 45 years.
We will miss our oldest living and sweetest family member.
Memorials can be made to Our Lady of the Lake, 195 Amicks Ferry Rd, Chapin, SC 29036 for Masses or to your favorite charity
. Condolences may be left for the family at solontelford.com
or to Deborah Pape at 312 Lake Estate Drive, Chapin, SC 29036.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com