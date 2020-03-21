|
Stanley Ernat
Born: October 22, 1946; in Peru, IL
Died: March 19, 2020; in Naperville, IL
Stanley "Butch" Ernat 73 of Norway, Il passed away on March 19, 2020 at Edwards Hospital in Naperville, Il.
In lieu of visitation and funeral services the family will be hosting a celebration of life at a later date.
Stanley was born October 22, 1946 at Peoples Hospital in Peru, Il to Stanley and Frances Ernat.
He married Cynthia "Cindy" Zokal on September 16, 1967 at St. Rochs Church in Peru, Il. and they shared a once in a lifetime love to be envied that has been the greatest gift to their children.
Stanley retired from Caterpillar in Montgomery, Il. as a machinist and diehard member of the UAW Local 145 and a lifelong Democrat.
Stanley was an avid hunter and fisherman and his favorite fishing partner was his wife. He enjoyed spending time in his workshop built with love by his family. He loved to spend time on his John Deere tractor finding any excuse to extend the ride but got his greatest joy giving tractor rides to his grand children and great grand children. He never missed an opportunity to gather with friends and family telling stories about his life and passing on his life's lessons to his children, grandchildren, and anyone else who would lend an ear.
He is survived by his wife Cindy Ernat; four children, Renee (Bill Echols) Ernat, Mickey (Mark) Abens, Stanley (Wendy) Ernat and Jeff (Kerri) Ernat; grandchildren, Tyler (Kayla) Huss, Danielle Ruhl, Andrew Abens, Karly (Corbin) Westvig, Katie Huss, Meghan Ruhl, Allison Abens, Brendan Ruhl,Dylan Huss, Madison Ernat, Pearce Tabor,Lauren Ernat, Hannah Ernat, Sawyer Ernat; great-grandchildren, Caydin Westvig, and Colt Huss; brothers, David (Debby) Ernat, Kenny Ernat; sister, Sue Ernat; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Julia Omahen, and Vincent and Ann Ernat; parent,s Stanley Ernat Sr. and Frances Ernat; sisters, Sam Hendrickson and Sharon Debosik.
