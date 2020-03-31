|
Stanley Twait
Born: July 25, 1928
Died: March 27, 2020
Stanley Twait, 91, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Pleasant View.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Mr. Twait was born July 25, 1928 in LaSalle County to Clarence and Florence (DeBolt) Twait. He married Maxine Haeffele on January 9, 1949 at the Harding Methodist Church.
He graduated from Serena High School in 1946 and clerked for the Doyle Hoxsey Store in Wedron. He worked six years for the Illinois Fruit and Produce Co. and moved to the farm in Dayton Township in 1951 to begin farming. Over the past 60 years, Mr. Twait was involved in farming the family farm along with his seed corn business. He was active in the community as a member of the Free Masonic Lodge, the Wedron Grade School and Serena High School boards, the Ottawa Elks and Moose Lodges, the Wedron Methodist Church, and presently a member of the First United Methodist Church. He was a real estate salesman, broker, and Wick homebuilder.
Mr. Twait used his background in homebuilding, finance, and real estate to contribute to LaSalle Co. government for over 56 years. He was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 1957 and continued until 1972. He served as Commissioner, Executive Director and Chairperson to the Housing Authority for LaSalle Co. and a member of the Board of Review. He retired after celebrating his 85th birthday.
He is survived by his wife; children, Sheila (Douglas) Hall of Serena, Marla Thomas of Glendale, AZ, and Stanley Craig (Jackie) Twait of Ottawa; six grandchilren, Dirk, Derrick, Dain, Danielle, Brett, and Brynn; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Roderick (Mary) Twait and Joe Erickson; and sisters, Marilyn Larson and Rita Broadus.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Roberta Miller; one brother, Harry Erickson; and one son-in-law, Charles Thomas.
Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Ottawa, or to a .
