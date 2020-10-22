Stephen Robert KmetzBorn: December 26, 1934Died: October 20, 2020Stephen Robert Kmetz, 85 of Streator passed away Tuesday (October 20, 2020) at Parker Nursing and Rehabilitation Care Center.A visitation will be held Friday from 10:30 AM until 11 AM at the St. Michael the Archangel Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM at the church. Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery.Steve was born on December 26, 1934 in Streator to Andrew and Mary (Sprock) Kmetz.Surviving is a close friend Sidonna Baker of Streator.He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother John Kmetz and a sister Helen Kmetz.Steve attended St. Stephen's Grade School and Streator High School. He retired from Owens Illinois Glass after 45 years and was a member of the St. Michael the Archangel Church. Steve was a people person, he knew no strangers. Anyone who came to visit him was offered something from his home. He was a very generous and kind hearted man. Steve love to go to thrift stores buying nice items to give to his many friends. He will be missed by many.The Winterrowd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703