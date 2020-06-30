Steven C. Nicholson
Born: January 10, 1959; in Ottawa, IL
Died: June 25, 2020; in Maywood, IL
Steven C. "Nick" Nicholson, 61, of Marseilles, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.
Funeral services and Masonic Rites will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. prior to services on Tuesday at the funeral home.
He was born January 10, 1959, in Ottawa, to Darrell and Carol (Berry) Nicholson.
Steve was a 33rd degree Mason and a dedicated member of the Marseilles Masonic Lodge #417 A.F. & A.M. He was a member of Labor Local #393 until his retirement. He was a member and past president of the Marseilles Lion's Club. He was elected to the Marseilles City Council and served as Commissioner of Streets. He also served on the Board of the Marseilles Nursing Service for many years. He loved hunting, fishing, and boating, and he enjoyed playing cards with friends and was a wonderful storyteller. He acted in the Passion Plays in Bloomington Normal for many years. He was an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox and Bears. Steve was a quick witted, out-going person with a booming voice, and he was always willing to help anyone in need.
Steve is survived by his sister, Libby (Michael) Clements of Ottawa; two brothers, Michael (Shirley) of Conroe TX and David (Jody) of Houston, TX; and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jay D. Nicholson.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 30, 2020.